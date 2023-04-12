Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 75,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 58,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals ( TSE:TML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.