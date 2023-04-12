TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.54

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.54 and traded as high as $86.86. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 149,381 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.