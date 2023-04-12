TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.08.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.70. 258,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

