Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 6.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.92. 393,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

