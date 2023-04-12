Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
