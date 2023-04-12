Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Tilray Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

