Threshold 1-Day Volume Hits $15.36 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $349.77 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.23 or 0.99942761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03510503 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,316,693.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

