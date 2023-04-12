Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $212.60. 320,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in VeriSign by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

