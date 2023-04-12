The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $684,518.35 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,993,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.