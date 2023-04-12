Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $183.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,206,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,969,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

