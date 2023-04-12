Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2417 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,699. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.