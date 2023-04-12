TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE:SNX opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

