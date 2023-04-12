Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 157.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

