Syntal Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 182,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

