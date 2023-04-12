Syntal Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

