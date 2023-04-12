Syntal Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

