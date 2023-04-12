Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,243 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

