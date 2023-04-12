Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

