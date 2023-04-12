Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

