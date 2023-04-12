Symbol (XYM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $729,321.10

Symbol (XYM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $193.07 million and approximately $729,321.10 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.