Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 90.19 ($1.12) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -679.23, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($101,176.47). Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Supermarket Income REIT

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.