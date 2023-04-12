Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $105.67. 724,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,556,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

