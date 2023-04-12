Summit Global Investments Sells 7,435 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

