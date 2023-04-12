Summit Global Investments Sells 18,365 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

