Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

