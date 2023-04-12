Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 57.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INCY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

