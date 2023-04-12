Summit Global Investments Has $6.21 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,277 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $122.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

