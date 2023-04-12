Summit Global Investments Buys 3,190 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

