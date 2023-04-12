Summit Global Investments Buys 1,568 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.