StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.56.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.