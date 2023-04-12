StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

See Also

