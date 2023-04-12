Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 75.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 160,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,308. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

