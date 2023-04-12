SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,436. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.