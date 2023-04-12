SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 577,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 979,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after buying an additional 200,857 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

