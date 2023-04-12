SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

