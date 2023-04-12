SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,463,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,565,245 shares.The stock last traded at $30.35 and had previously closed at $30.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

