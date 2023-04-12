SOMESING Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $54.89 million and $3.16 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,766,038,828 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

