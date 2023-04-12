Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8115 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

