Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 346,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 817,734 shares.The stock last traded at $29.78 and had previously closed at $29.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.