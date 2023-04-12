SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $488.88 million and $53.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00028692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,285.25 or 0.99966541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41156496 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $78,562,771.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.