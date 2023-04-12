Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signify Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signify Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGFY opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

