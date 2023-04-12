SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 4.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 3,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.