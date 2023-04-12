SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 4.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 3,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 7.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.