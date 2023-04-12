Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,833.40 ($35.09).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.51) to GBX 2,405 ($29.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.91) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,457 ($30.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 522.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,430.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,376.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.37).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shell

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,064.52%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.94) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($246,591.08). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.94) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($246,591.08). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.74) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($221,704.84). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.