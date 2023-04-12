Seven Post Investment Office LP Invests $242,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,893. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

