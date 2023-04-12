Seven Post Investment Office LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,252.0% during the 4th quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 77,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,428. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

