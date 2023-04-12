Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Shares of 9,323 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Blackstone accounts for 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,580. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

