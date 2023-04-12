Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 17% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $11,706.19 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

