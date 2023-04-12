Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $76.16 million and $1.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.99 or 0.99981568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00330395 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,506,457.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

