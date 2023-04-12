Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Haleon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

