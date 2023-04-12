Scott & Selber Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 21,293.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 91,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 880,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

