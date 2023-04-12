Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.75

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 382.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85.

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$1,620,875.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$1,620,875.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

